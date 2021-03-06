Several Dr. Seuss books top Amazon’s best sellers list after six titles discontinued

(KY3/AP) - Several books written by Dr. Seuss are now among Amazon’s best sellers list after six titles were discontinued earlier this week.

As of Saturday morning, 16 of the top 25 books on Amazon’s best sellers list, including four of the top five, were written by Dr. Seuss.

Earlier this week, the business that preserves and protects Dr. Seuss’ legacy has announced it would stop publishing six books because of racist and insensitive imagery.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” it said.

The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion, the company, which was founded by Seuss’ family, told AP.

None of the discontinued titles were on Amazon’s best sellers list. Some of the discontinued books are still for sale on Amazon, as of Saturday, but the only available copies are listed for several hundred dollars.

