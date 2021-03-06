Springfield area State Sen. Lincoln Hough sponsors bill for largest income tax cut in Missouri history

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - State Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) has sponsored a bill that proposes the largest income tax cut in Missouri’s history.

Sen. Hough represents the 30th District in the Missouri Senate, which covers most of Springfield city limits.

Senate Bill 627, which was first read on March 1, calls for the state to lower its top rate of income tax by 0.5%. Hough’s tax cut proposal calls to reduce the rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, starting next year.

“My proposal has one intention: to help hard-working Missourians keep more of their hard earned money,” said Sen. Hough in a news release. “This legislation would be the largest single tax cut in state history, guaranteeing Missouri taxpayers keep more of what they earn. With this effort, we will ensure Missouri families have more money to spend on their families, in our communities, growing local economies.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a similar bill in 2018 to reduce Missouri’s top individual income tax rate from 5.8 to 5.4 percent in 2019. That bill was sponsored by former Missouri State Rep. Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield).

Opponents contend that tax cut bills would lead to reduced revenue that could hurt schools, universities and social service programs.

“We’re no longer cutting fat. We’re down to the muscle. And, any tax cut we have at this point, it’s a question of, ‘What are we giving up in return? And, are we going to balance our budget then on the backs of our most vulnerable?’ I think, that’s what we’re seeing in this tax cut bill,” said former House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (D-Kansas City), in a 2018 KY3 report, on the tax previous tax cut signed into action.

Hough says his tax cut proposal would make Missouri more competitive in terms of tax rates and comes in an effort to return money to Missourians as the state receives money from the federal government amid the pandemic.

“This money should be returned to the taxpayers. It’s their money and they should get to decide what’s best for themselves and their families,” said Hough in a news release.

Hough’s bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.