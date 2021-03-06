Advertisement

Trial date set for man charged in Springfield stabbing deaths

Brandon King.
Brandon King.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Brandon C. King, a man charged in the stabbing deaths of two in Springfield on New Year’s Eve, will face a jury in May.

During an arraignment hearing Friday, the court set a trial date for May 17.

King, 29, pleaded not guilty in January to criminal charges in the deaths of Stephanie Plumb, 32, and Dylan Moore, 13.

According to court records, King faces two counts of first degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Plumb and Moore were stabbed to death by King at a home in the 2000 block of West Scott Street on Dec. 31, 2020. Two girls also suffered severe injuries.

According to a probable cause statement released in January, King was facing a criminal charge in Christian County and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van and leave Missouri. Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Medical examiner releases cause of death for Greene County, Mo. father, 2 sons
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
Bobby McCulley (MHP)
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year-old found safe, father still on the run
Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company

Latest News

Missouri bill would allow guns on public buses
Greene County Republicans hosting annual Lincoln Day event; Greene County Democrats cancel...
Greene County Republicans hosting annual Lincoln Day event; Greene County Democrats cancel annual event
Greene County Republican Part continues with annual Lincoln Day event.
Greene County Republicans hosting annual Lincoln Day event; Greene County Democrats cancel annual event
High pressure building, warm today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Go outside today