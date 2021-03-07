Advertisement

Gov. Hutchinson wants ‘off-ramp’ not ‘cliff’ to end Arkansas mask mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in his office at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in his office at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Hutchinson is advocating for a hate crimes bill in the upcoming legislative session, but the measure faces some obstacles. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson says residents will be required to wear masks in public through at least the end of the month, but health officials are developing criteria for when to lift the measure aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

In contrast to the swift rollbacks of mast mandates in the neighboring states of Texas and Mississippi, Hutchinson told a national new broadcast Sunday that he loosened restrictions on businesses, but wanted a gradual approach to face coverings.

“I wanted to set a goal and give people hope that we can end the mask mandate if we get to these -- this place and where we feel more comfortable that our hospitalizations are still down, and so we wanted an off-ramp, we didn’t want a cliff,” the Republican told anchor Chris Wallace. “I wanted an off-ramp.”

Health experts say masking is among the most effective ways to curb transmission of COVID-19. The disease has been linked to nearly 5,300 deaths in Arkansas.

On Saturday, state health officials reported 327 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 14 more deaths from it. There were 345 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, 14 fewer than on Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
Barry County mass vaccination clinic could be canceled due to low registration, organizers seek more participants
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company
The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Medical examiner releases cause of death for Greene County, Mo. father, 2 sons

Latest News

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks uses convalescent plasma donations to treat someone within...
The Place - Community Blood Center of the Ozarks
Rescue prepares for drive-thru vet clinic
Rescue One host low cost drive-thru pet vaccine clinic
Fire dangers today because of dry and windy conditions
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fire weather risks today, dry & warm
Greene County GOP hosted the annual Lincoln Day event on March 6 at the Oasis Convention Center.
Greene County Republicans host annual Lincoln Day event; election integrity, future of GOP party among top topics discussed