Greene County Republicans host annual Lincoln Day event; election integrity, future of GOP party among top topics discussed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Republican Party hosted the annual Lincoln Day event on March 6 at the Oasis Convention Center. Members from across the state met at the annual gathering to discuss election integrity and the future of the Republican Party.

“I think the Republican Party wants this country to be a place of opportunity and a place where people can have the freedom to do what they do best,” said former Attorney General John Ashcroft.

In break-out sessions, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller spoke about election integrity and encouraged members of the community to serve as election volunteers.

“If you don’t trust an election, the power of that is in this room,” said Schoeller

Missouri U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley could not attend because they cast their vote on the COVID-19 relief proposal passed Saturday by the Senate.

Other state leaders, including Rep. Billy Long (Missouri - 7th District) and Gov. Mike Parson shared their visions for additional policy issues at the annual event.

“One thing we’re working on right now real hard is rural broadband, the Internet access. Everyone is doing anything over the Internet now, especially telehealth. We made some good strides in the commerce committee in the last congress for telehealth, and we want to keep that going,” said Rep. Long.

“For me, it’s about workforce development, infrastructure, it’s about taking care of our kids. I think when you look at infrastructure workforce development, everything that leads off of that, when it comes to the education community, it’s about giving our kids an opportunity to stay in Missouri,” said Gov. Parson “We’re a friendly state to businesses coming here. I think when you see all the expansions, we’ve had in the state, the distribution centers we have in the state. I think we keep talking about things like that is how we’ll promote Missouri.”

Lincoln Day officials said that all event procedures meet or exceed COVID-19 guidelines. The event had a limited number of reservations available and encouraged attendees to wear masks and social distance.

Greene County Democrats canceled their annual event due to the virus.

“We are very optimistic that we will be able to hold events in late summer and early fall,” said Greene County Democrats Executive Director Sam Smith. “We are excited to hit the ground running and get people back together to celebrate our recent victories.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.