Advertisement

Greene County Republicans host annual Lincoln Day event; election integrity, future of GOP party among top topics discussed

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Republican Party hosted the annual Lincoln Day event on March 6 at the Oasis Convention Center. Members from across the state met at the annual gathering to discuss election integrity and the future of the Republican Party.

“I think the Republican Party wants this country to be a place of opportunity and a place where people can have the freedom to do what they do best,” said former Attorney General John Ashcroft.

In break-out sessions, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller spoke about election integrity and encouraged members of the community to serve as election volunteers.

“If you don’t trust an election, the power of that is in this room,” said Schoeller

Missouri U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley could not attend because they cast their vote on the COVID-19 relief proposal passed Saturday by the Senate.

Other state leaders, including Rep. Billy Long (Missouri - 7th District) and Gov. Mike Parson shared their visions for additional policy issues at the annual event.

“One thing we’re working on right now real hard is rural broadband, the Internet access. Everyone is doing anything over the Internet now, especially telehealth. We made some good strides in the commerce committee in the last congress for telehealth, and we want to keep that going,” said Rep. Long.

“For me, it’s about workforce development, infrastructure, it’s about taking care of our kids. I think when you look at infrastructure workforce development, everything that leads off of that, when it comes to the education community, it’s about giving our kids an opportunity to stay in Missouri,” said Gov. Parson “We’re a friendly state to businesses coming here. I think when you see all the expansions, we’ve had in the state, the distribution centers we have in the state. I think we keep talking about things like that is how we’ll promote Missouri.”

Lincoln Day officials said that all event procedures meet or exceed COVID-19 guidelines. The event had a limited number of reservations available and encouraged attendees to wear masks and social distance.

Greene County Democrats canceled their annual event due to the virus.

“We are very optimistic that we will be able to hold events in late summer and early fall,” said Greene County Democrats Executive Director Sam Smith. “We are excited to hit the ground running and get people back together to celebrate our recent victories.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Medical examiner releases cause of death for Greene County, Mo. father, 2 sons
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company
Bobby McCulley (MHP)
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year-old found safe, father still on the run

Latest News

Greene County Republicans host annual Lincoln Day event
Citizens Memorial Hospital hosts one of southwest Missouri's first Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
Citizens Memorial Hospital hosts COVID-19 vaccination event, one of region’s first with Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Bolivar clinic offers Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Bolivar clinic offers Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Grand Island waste water treatment plant
Missouri DNR awards $15 million to Springfield to upgrade wastewater treatment system