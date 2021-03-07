Advertisement

Missouri State football blanked in 25-0 loss to North Dakota State

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Zeb Noland threw two touchdown passes and three-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State rebounded from an upset last week to blank Missouri State 25-0 on Saturday.

The Bison (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had their FCS-record 39-game win streak snapped by Southern Illinois in a 38-14 loss last week but jumped out to a 25-0 halftime lead over the Bears (1-4, 1-1) and rode their defense to the victory. The Bison had seven sacks, three by Spencer Waege, and held the Bears to 63 yards on the ground and 221 total.

Noland completed 10 of 15 passes with touchdown throws of 7 yards to Noah Gindorff and 81 to Braylon Henderson, who got behind the defense to make the deep reception and cruise into the end zone for his first career score.

The Bison spent most of their time on the ground with 272 yards. Jalen Bussey led the way with 90 yards, including a 53-yard score in which he slipped through the line and went virtually untouched down the left side.

NDSU shut out Missouri State 22-0 last season.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Medical examiner releases cause of death for Greene County, Mo. father, 2 sons
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company
Bobby McCulley (MHP)
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year-old found safe, father still on the run

Latest News

Arkansas guard Desi Sills left,, Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson, center, and Arkansas guard...
Moody, Tate help No. 12 Arkansas win 11th straight SEC game
Arkansas guard Desi Sills left,, Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson, center, and Arkansas guard...
No. 12 Arkansas wins 11th straight SEC game; Mizzou drops regular season finale
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford directs his team against Xavier during the second half of...
Drake defeats Missouri State 71-69 in semifinals of MVC tourney
Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson, right, and Eric Hosmer celebrate after their baseball game...
OF Jarrod Dyson finalizes $1.5M deal, returns to Royals