MSHP troopers recover 75 pounds of meth from traffic stop in Cooper County, Mo.

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers made a huge drug bust Saturday night during a traffic stop in Cooper County.

Troopers found 75 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at mile marker 96. MSHP teamed up with the Cooper County Sheriff’s K-9 Department to recover the illegal drugs.

Several large bags of methamphetamine were found in a cooler within the car. “Most people put ice in their cooler, but this isn’t the ice they’re talking about,” said MSHP Troop F via Twitter.

Most people put ice in their cooler, but this isn’t the ice they’re talking about. State Troopers stopped this vehicle last night on I-70 at the 96 mile marker in Cooper County and found 75 POUNDS of methamphetamine with the help of a Cooper County Sheriffs Department K-9. pic.twitter.com/Fsj3V58o1V — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 7, 2021

