MSHP troopers recover 75 pounds of meth from traffic stop in Cooper County, Mo.
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers made a huge drug bust Saturday night during a traffic stop in Cooper County.
Troopers found 75 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at mile marker 96. MSHP teamed up with the Cooper County Sheriff’s K-9 Department to recover the illegal drugs.
Several large bags of methamphetamine were found in a cooler within the car. “Most people put ice in their cooler, but this isn’t the ice they’re talking about,” said MSHP Troop F via Twitter.
