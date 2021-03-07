Rescue One host low cost drive-thru pet vaccine clinic

Advertisement

Rescue prepares for drive-thru vet clinic
Rescue prepares for drive-thru vet clinic(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rescue One is set to host a low-cost drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 7, from 10am- 1:30pm.

Pet parents attending the drive-thru vaccine clinic will enter through gate 10 off of Smith Street and make their way to the Annex Building, where all vaccines are $10 each.

Colby Hodges is a Veterinary Technician at Rescue One Vet Clinic. She said Rescue One created the drive-thru clinic to address the need for affordable vaccines in the community.

Hodges stressed that the drive-thru clinic doesn’t replace having a primary care veterinarian. However, it can help people get their pet basics covered that can be contagious, serious, or even deadly.

Vets are seeing a significant increase in canine parvovirus, which is an extremely contagious virus mainly affecting dogs, explained Hodges.

“If your puppy gets Parvo, they can be treated, but it’s a long drawn out, expensive, work-intensive process that sometimes they don’t make it through,” explained Hodges. “It’s easily preventable with just a series of vaccines.”

She understands that people don’t always have the funds to get their pets the proper vaccinations, so utilizing the low-cost vaccine clinic and vaccinating now is better than paying the cost of pet treatments.

Hodges recommended that people don’t have their puppies on the ground until they’ve had a series of three Canine Distemper-Parainfluenza-Parvovirus Vaccine.

“It’s so contagious, you can walk through a pet store, where a puppy who was sick and the owner didn’t know had walked through, and you can track it home on your shoes,” Hodges explained.

Drive-thru Vaccine Safety Protocols:

- Pet owners and pets must remain inside their vehicles at all times.

- A mask covering your nose and mouth when staff approaches your vehicle is required.

- All dogs must be on a leash, and all cats must be in carriers to be vaccinated.

- All clipboards will be sanitized between uses.

- This is a cash only event.

Vaccines Offered:

- DAPPv (Canine Distemper-Parainfluenza-Parvovirus Vaccine) *Must be at least 6 weeks old.

- Bordetella (kennel cough vaccine)

- 1-year Rabies vaccine is available for both cats and dogs. *Must be at least 12 weeks old.

- 1-HCPCh Feline Vaccine (chlamydia psittaci | feline calicivirus | feline panleukopenia virus | feline viral rhinotracheitis) *Must be at least 6 weeks old

