Springfield holds social-distanced Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of people braved the cold water Saturday in south Springfield during the sixth annual Polar Plunge.

Ski Shack Cable Park hosted this year’s Polar Plunge, which benefits 1,700 Special Olympics Missouri athletes each year.

Last year, the event raised $45,730. The money will support various programs and competitions for Special Olympics Missouri.

The Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol put this event together each year.

“With the athletes, they know our names. They come out, they love seeing us and the uniforms, and it’s a big family now to us. The Special Olympics staff and the athletes, we’re just a big family,” says Jeff Fugett from MSHP Troop D.

Twenty teams participated and plunged at a staggered pace this year, one team at a time to keep everyone socially distanced.

