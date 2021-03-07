Advertisement

Springfield launches survey, seeks feedback on downtown improvement plan

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield has launched a survey as leaders seek feedback on a comprehensive improvement plan for downtown Springfield.

Feedback will be considered in the Downtown Subarea Plan for Forward SGF. City leaders will measure responses to make decisions on land use and development, community facilities, open space, and transportation within downtown.

CLICK HERE to complete the survey.

“The Forward SGF Comprehensive Plan will be a tool used by the City to direct future growth and development. Additionally, the Plan can be used by community leaders to make policies and decisions that shape our region,” says Forward SGF.

The survey asks questions about primary reasons for visiting downtown, in addition to the quality of businesses and housing downtown.

For more information on the downtown improvement plan, CLICK HERE.

