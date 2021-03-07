Springfield Tenant Unite rallies for Tenant Bill of Rights

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Tenants Unite formed a year ago hoping to appeal to city leaders for change. On Saturday they rallied on city hall steps sharing their stories about the housing crisis.

”If I have to be accountable to pay my rent on time. You all need to be accountable to keep the tenant safe, and living in affordable, accessible for the disabled,” said renter Rennie Auiler.

Springfield Tenants Unite said they are demanding safe, accessible and affordable housing especially after the pandemic left thousands without a job and unsure how they’ll pay rent.

Organizers are calling on city council to adopt a Tenant Bill of Rights.

“One that includes racial justice. One that prioritizes people over profits. One that’s adequately funded. One that facilitates community control,” said renter Kamran Choudhry.

We reached out to the city but they declined to comment. Two candidates running for city council were in attendance lending support.

“Calling for solution to this crisis in our community is really important to me,” said Springfield City Council candidate, Justin Burnett.

Both Justin Burnett and Randy Allen are running for seat A.

“Should have inspections, should have fines, should have citations. Should have the prospects of foreclosure or cogination. Whatever it takes,” said Springfield City Council Candidate Randy Allen.

A property owner was also here to show her support for renters.

“I am very proud to stand with these tenants and their rights,” said property owner Janis Deveney.

Springfield Tenants Unite organizers say they haven’t proposed the Bill of Rights to city council just yet -- they’re still workshoping the idea.

“Needs the mayor and the city council to to their job and take these actions,” said Victoria Altic with Springfield Tenants Unite.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.