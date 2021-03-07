Advertisement

The Place - Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

By Daniel Posey
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Pilgrim from Community Blood Center of the Ozarks talked to Daniel Posey about the need for blood donations in the Ozarks. Pilgrim stated that due to the pandemic and our recent bout of severe winter weather, their blood reserves are down and the nonprofit is working to get those numbers up.

There are four fixed blood donation centers in Springfield, Joplin, Bentonville, and Springdale, but Community Blood Center of the Ozarks also operates mobile blood donation centers.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

