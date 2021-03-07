The Place - Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Pilgrim from Community Blood Center of the Ozarks talked to Daniel Posey about the need for blood donations in the Ozarks. Pilgrim stated that due to the pandemic and our recent bout of severe winter weather, their blood reserves are down and the nonprofit is working to get those numbers up.

There are four fixed blood donation centers in Springfield, Joplin, Bentonville, and Springdale, but Community Blood Center of the Ozarks also operates mobile blood donation centers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.