TIMELINE: Missouri’s pandemic response one year since the state’s first reported COVID-19 case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marks a significant moment for Missouri during the pandemic: one year since health leaders confirmed the state’s first reported case of COVID-19.

Nearly half of a million COVID-19 cases have been reported in Missouri over the past year, while more than 8,000 Missourians have died from the virus, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

As the pandemic has progressed, here’s a closer look at some key dates in Missouri’s response to the COVID-19.

March 7, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri health officials announce the state’s first positive COVID-19 case, reported to be a woman in her 20′s from St. Louis County.

March 11, 2020

The Missouri DHSS activated a statewide public hotline to offer information on COVID-19. On the same day, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic as a result of the virus.

March 13, 2020

Gov. Parson signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Missouri due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state had reported three cases at this time, including one in Greene County.

March 18, 2020

Missouri health leaders report state’s first COVID-19 death, a man from Boone County in his 60′s. Gov. Parson also announces municipal elections set for April would be postponed, days after urging for less than 50 people in gatherings.

March 19, 2020

All 555 of Missouri’s public school districts and charter schools close doors to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

March 21, 2020

Gov. Parson announces a statewide social distancing order, prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people. The temporary order also restricted in-person dining services and banned nursing home visits under most conditions.

March 25, 2020

Gov. Parson requests a federal major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance for state and local COVID-19 pandemic preparedness, in addition to emergency response efforts. Former president Donald Trump approved the request one day later.

March 27, 2020

Executive order mobilizes Missouri National Guard to assist with the state’s COVID-19 response, mainly to help with testing and PPE services. The federal CARES Act is also signed into law, allowing state leaders to direct economic relief for individuals, organizations and businesses in need.

March 28, 2020

Missouri DHSS expands COVID-19 testing services for healthcare workers and first responders, one of the first testing opportunities offered in the state.

April 1, 2020

Gov. Parson announces state budget shortfall of nearly $500 million due to impacts of COVID-19. The state imposed $180 million in expenditure restrictions to cover some of the costs.

April 3, 2020

Gov. Parson announces statewide stay-at-home order, which took effect April 6 and lasted nearly a whole month. The order required people to stay at their residence, unless they were considered an essential worker or engaging in an essential activity.

April 9, 2020

Gov. Parson orders Missouri schools to close for the remainder of the academic year and transition to virtual learning methods.

April 10, 2020

Gov. Parson approves a $6.2 billion supplemental budget passed by the Missouri General Assembly earlier this week, which enables access to federal aid under the CARES Act.

April 21, 2020

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files a lawsuit against the Chinese government over their actions in handling the virus. It was the first such move from any U.S. state.

April 29, 2020

Missouri health leaders announce expanded COVID-19 testing capacity with an initial goal to perform 50,000 tests each week. Community testing events happen on a regular basis by May and June.

May 4, 2020

Gov. Parson lifts Missouri’s stay-at-home order as the state gradually starts to reopen for economic and social activity. This ends limitations on public social gatherings and allows all businesses to reopen if social distancing requirements could be followed under both circumstances.

May 5, 2020

Pfizer begins clinical trials to study and produce COVID-19 vaccine at a facility in St. Louis County.

May 15, 2020

Missouri DHSS receives initial shipments of remdesivir, an experimental drug used to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Health leaders distribute first vials among 33 hospitals.

May 20, 2020

Missouri upgrades COVID-19 dashboard to include cumulative data (COVID-19 cases, death counts, demographic cases) and comprehensive data (percent changes, county levels). It also works as a resource to track COVID-19 testing and hospitalizations.

June 4, 2020

Gov. Parson signed a bill into law that will allowing Missouri residents to vote by mail in August and November elections due to COVID-19 concerns.

June 16, 2020

Missouri enters second phase of recovery plan and fully reopens without a statewide health order. While statewide restrictions expired, local officials were still given power to enforce further rules or guidelines.

July 2, 2020

The St. Louis region adopts the first mask mandate in Missouri. Dozens more counties and cities follow suit by issuing similar mandates throughout the course of the pandemic, though the state of Missouri has never required masking statewide.

August 4, 2020

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education releases new guidance for reopening schools across the state. Gov. Parson previously announced that fall reopening plans for schools would occur at the discretion of county and school board officials.

Sept. 23, 2020

Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson test positive for COVID-19, cancelling various campaign events. Both isolate for nearly two weeks in precaution.

Sept. 24, 2020

Missouri state leaders releases revised guidance for general visits at long-term care facilities in Missouri.

Oct. 16, 2020

Missouri submits a phased plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nov. 12, 2020

Gov. Parson announces new quarantine guidance in K-12 schools. Under the guidelines, if a person comes into contact with another who tested positive for COVID-19, he or she only needs to quarantine if unmasked around the close contact.

Nov. 14, 2020

Missouri reports a record of single-day COVID-19 cases with 6,346.

Nov. 23, 2020

Gov. Parson extends a state of emergency order for Missouri in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through March 31, 2021.

Dec. 11, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson signs a supplemental budget bill, which pushes through $1.27 billion in additional CARES Act funds for the state.

Dec. 20, 2020

Missouri DHSS officially executes plan to administer Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, two days after approval the Food and Drug Administration. Health leaders administer first doses over Christmas week, which go primarily to patient-facing healthcare personnel, long-term care facilities, high-risk EMS workers and healthcare providers.

Dec. 26, 2020

Missouri reports a single-day record of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 2,862 patients hospitalized statewide.

Jan. 5, 2021

Missouri reports a single-day record of COVID-19 deaths with 263.

Jan. 14, 2021

Missouri activates Phase 1B - Tier 1 in COVID-19 vaccination plan, making first responders, emergency services workers, public works and non-patient-facing public health personnel eligible for the vaccine.

Jan. 18, 2021

Missouri activates Phase 1B - Tier 2 in COVID-19 vaccination plan, making anyone ages 65 or older or anyone at least 18 years old with high-risk health conditions eligible for the vaccine.

Feb. 7, 2021

Missouri health leaders announce first case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) from a patient in Marion County.

Feb. 25, 2021

Gov. Parson announces Missouri will activate Phase 1B - Tier 3 in COVID-19 vaccination plan on March 15, which will allow educators and most essential workers to receive the vaccine.

