Woman hospitalized with critical injuries after crash on US 60 near Republic

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after she suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Republic.

Investigators say the woman was ejected from a car near U.S. 60 and South Farm Road 101 around 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s unclear what exactly caused the crash, but the woman is being treated for critical injuries.

A stretch of U.S. 60 has closed in the eastbound direction while authorities investigate the scene. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

The Republic Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol have been called to assist with the crash.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

