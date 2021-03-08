1 killed, 2 in serious condition after a crash near El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Near El Dorado Springs, Mo. (KY3) -A crash southeast of town killed a man from El Dorado Springs and seriously injured two others Sunday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car hit an SUV that was backing into a driveway on Missouri 32. The crash happened just after 7:00 p.m.
James Baker, 73, of El Dorado Springs was killed in the crash. The driver and a passenger in the SUV were both flown to a Springfield hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
This is Troop D’s 23rd fatality crash this year.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.