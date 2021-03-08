Advertisement

1 killed, 2 in serious condition after a crash near El Dorado Springs, Mo.

(KOSA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Near El Dorado Springs, Mo. (KY3) -A crash southeast of town killed a man from El Dorado Springs and seriously injured two others Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car hit an SUV that was backing into a driveway on Missouri 32. The crash happened just after 7:00 p.m.

James Baker, 73, of El Dorado Springs was killed in the crash. The driver and a passenger in the SUV were both flown to a Springfield hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

This is Troop D’s 23rd fatality crash this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Woman hospitalized with critical injuries after crash on US 60 near Republic
A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
Springfield Police investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Commercial Street.
Man shot after disturbance in north Springfield
Troopers found 75 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 70
MSHP troopers recover 75 pounds of meth from traffic stop in Cooper County, Mo.
Barry County mass vaccination clinic could be canceled due to low registration, organizers seek more participants

Latest News

It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Springfield Police investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Commercial Street.
Man shot after disturbance in north Springfield
Shooting investigation in north Springfield