Advertisement

Arkansas moves into the AP Top 10 hoops poll for first time since 1994-1995 season

Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) is fouled by Alabama Guard Jaden Shackelford (5) as he tries to...
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) is fouled by Alabama Guard Jaden Shackelford (5) as he tries to drive to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in its bid to go wire-to-wire.

The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15.

Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week.

Illinois, Michigan and Iowa rounded out the top 5. No. 8 Arkansas is in the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 1994-95.

Gonzaga plays Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals Monday night and would advance to the title game Tuesday with a win. The Zags (24-0) are the only remaining undefeated team in Division I.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Woman hospitalized with critical injuries after crash on US 60 near Republic
A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
Springfield Police investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Commercial Street.
Man shot after disturbance in north Springfield
Troopers found 75 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 70
MSHP troopers recover 75 pounds of meth from traffic stop in Cooper County, Mo.
It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Kyle Larson celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 7, 2021, in...
Kyle Larson celebrates return with 1st win since suspension
Arkansas guard Desi Sills left,, Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson, center, and Arkansas guard...
Moody, Tate help No. 12 Arkansas win 11th straight SEC game
Arkansas guard Desi Sills left,, Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson, center, and Arkansas guard...
No. 12 Arkansas wins 11th straight SEC game; Mizzou drops regular season finale
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State football blanked in 25-0 loss to North Dakota State