Arkansas opens up COVID-19 vaccine distribution sign up to new categories

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The new category adds nearly 180,000 Arkansans. It includes governmental workers and essential workers. They include grocery store and food delivery workers, postal delivery, public transit and houses of worship. The governor also says anyone with intellectual or developmental disabilities can also get the vaccine in the new tier.

Earlier, the state restricted shots to those 65 and older, education workers, first responders and food processing plant workers.

”Over the weekend we had some great mass clinics, one of them being in Jonesboro and other places,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “We noticed that we did not have the demand that we anticipated which indicated that people were getting the vaccines in different places or it could also simply indicate that there is some resistance to the vaccines and so we have to keep the demand for the vaccines up, we have to keep the lines full.”

The state set up a phone number for those to sign up for the vaccine. Call 1-800-985-6030.

The state of Arkansas reported only 165 new cases on Sunday, one of the lowest daily totals since the summer of 2020. Hospitalizations Sunday from the virus dropped to 355.

