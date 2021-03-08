Clever, Mo. firefighters train on fighting brush fires

CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - A combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures is ramping up fire danger across the area.

Clever firefighters just finished training on brush fires a few days ago. That training was done about a mile east of Clever, and burned about 20 acres of dry grass.

“It’s kind of a perfect spot,” said Chief Ronnie Keithley of the Clever Fire Protection District. “All dead grass, kinda has a hill in it. So it showed us how the fire growth would go uphill faster than it goes downhill.”

The training, which Clever does annually, comes at the beginning of fire season.

“(It’s) starting to get warm, everybody’s wanting to clean up their yard, burn some yard waste off and the grass is still dead,” said Chief Keithley. So, it’ll take off before you know it.”

Fires like one last week in Webster county is an example of that. Outdoor fires offer some big challenges.

“They’re moving,” said Chief Keithley. “You know you got the fight spread of the grass moving so quick covering so many acres. Then you got wooded lines that you can’t get your trucks into, so it’s all hand firefighting.”

Days like Monday, with a Red Flag Warning in place all afternoon, are ones Chief Keithley dreads.

“Please don’t burn in a Red Flag Warning,” he said. “And be very careful when it’s not a red flag warning.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Tuesday is going to be another day with elevated fire danger with gusty winds, warm temperatures and some dry vegetation.

