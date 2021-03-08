Doolittle, Mo. crews respond to several natural fires Sunday

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews around Phelps County, including the Doolittle Fire Protection District, responded to several natural fires Sunday afternoon.

Strong winds, low relative humidity, and seasonally warm temperatures factored into many of the natural fires. Crews responded to nearly 20 fires throughout Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

One of the natural fires happened on Highway T between Newburg and Doolittle. Fire crews say the owner was riding a lawnmower when it suddenly burst into flames. That fire was contained to one-quarter of an acre.

