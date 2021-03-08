East Texas family adopts dog that had been in animal shelter for 7 years

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A dog named “Baby Girl” has found a forever family after living at the Winnie Berry Humane Society in Angelina County since 2014.

Monica and Mark Deaton already have three dogs. Now, they a new addition to their family.

“It could tell immediately. She reminded me of my elderly dog that passed at 17 years old. Just her personality and everything made me think, yes. She is coming home,” Monica Deaton said.

Baby Girl was at Winnie Berry animal shelter for seven years before she was adopted.

“Just looking into her eyes, I couldn’t understand why she had been there for so long. Just by looking at her, I sort of knew that she would fit with the family. She just had part of it,” Monica Deaton added.

“We have shared her story on social media, and it’s through those efforts of our community of animals lovers out there and everybody’s combined efforts, in which we were able to get her adopted,” said Kristy Bice, the executive director at the animal shelter.

Baby girl is adjusting well. The first night at home, she curled up in bed next to Mark Deaton.

“She was a lover. She loved all of our staff members too. She just wanted us to cuddle, hug and love on her all the time. Baby Girl was just a really great dog here, and we’re going to miss her a lot,” said Elizabeth Burns, the shelter’s supervisor.

The days of stay for a dog varies. Bice said it is about six months on average.

“Our purpose here is to house and care for the homeless animals of Angelina County. They stay with us until their forever home is found,” Bice said.

Overall, the animal shelter did not give up on Baby Girl.

“She is doing really good thus far. She is not aggressive. She just walks around and mingles with our other dogs,” Monica Deaton said. “When she gets happy, she prances with them and acts like a puppy. Then curls up, like she is old the next minute, and it’s cute.”

“I hope that her new family gives us updates and comes to visit us. With me working here for three years, I sort of grew attached being with them every day, so we fall in love easily. I just hope that they keep in touch with us,” Burns explained.

Bice said Baby Girl was the longest resident at the animal shelter to date.

