Greene County Republicans, Democrats respond to Sen. Roy Blunt’s 2022 election announcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will not run for re-election in 2022 for the U.S. Senate, he said Monday.

The surprise announcement came hours before the senator returned to Springfield.

KY3 spoke with Greene County Republicans and Democrats Monday about the senator retiring after winning 14 general elections.

“Our hope is that he will be able to get a little bit more family time in now and spend some time with Abby at home,” said Bradley Cooper.

Cooper is a young member of the Greene County Republican Party. He said he first met Senator Blunt at the age of 12 while volunteering for the senator’s campaign.

”The volunteers and friends he has here will be his volunteers and friends for life,” Cooper said. “I don’t think that will ever change and we are so thankful for Sen. Blunt and his fight that he has put on in Washington D.C.”

Cooper said whoever takes the senate seat next will have big shoes to fill.

“When you take a look at Sen. Blunt, I don’t think it’s one specific issue, rather his constant and steady voice of reason that was able to do so much work for the state of Missouri,” Cooper said.

Other Missouri Republicans took to twitter Wednesday thanking Senator Blunt for his years of work in politics and wishing him well in the future.

From a high school history teacher to Missouri’s senior senator, Roy has always put his love of this state above everything else. Roy has worked hard to ensure Missouri is not forgotten by D.C. and we are better for it. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 8, 2021

In a tweet, Congressman Billy Long recounted Sen. Blunt signing his auctioneer license as the Greene County Clerk.

My 1982 Auctioneer's license hangs in my Springfield office and was signed by Greene County Clerk Roy Blunt. What a ride and what a career since then. Abby & Roy have been fabulous to me and Barbara and very dear friends for many years. I'm sure they're not done helping our area. — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) March 8, 2021

“What a ride and what a career since then,” Long’s tweet said.

The announcement came as a surprise to Greene County Democrats. Executive Director Sam Smith said it’s important to remember Sen. Blunt has been in office for decades now.

”So the idea that he would want to retire, I completely understand that, however being that he is a voice of moderation in a party that is quickly radicalizing I could understand how that would be a force for him to want to retire as well,” Smith said.

Smith said Democrats do not view him as a moderate candidate by any means. Smith said the senator is still a conservative. Smith said he appreciates Sen. Blunt’s years of service, but said there are things he wishes the senator would have done differently.

“After being rushed from the Senate floor in the face of violent insurgence, we wish that he had taken more steps both to condemn them and the movement that they represented, but we do wish him well and a happy retirement,” Smith said.

Smith said Greene County Democrats are nervous about Sen. Blunt leaving office, opening up the spot to other republican candidates.

”We do know that Missouri is hungry for change, they’re tired of the same status quo, and we think there is a big opportunity to be that change in this next cycle,” Smith said.

