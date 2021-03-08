Advertisement

Kansas mom charged with manslaughter, DUI after crash kills 5-year-old daughter

Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) - A Kansas woman is charged in the death of her 5-year-old daughter after authorities said she was driving under the influence during a crash.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced 26-year-old Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the crash that killed 5-year-old Aleah Reyes.

Deputies said Lam was driving a Ford Escape early Sunday morning when she left the road and struck a concrete culvert. Reyes was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and reconstruction teams spent several hours investigating at the scene following the Sunday crash.

Lam only suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

