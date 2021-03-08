Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Owner of a missing Pitbull is worried about his safety

Kareem is a Pitbull missing from the Reed Springs area
Kareem is a Pitbull missing from the Reed Springs area
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and found today, the owner of a dog missing for two weeks, is worried about his safety because of his breed.

Kareem is a Pit Bull but his owner wants anyone to know who runs across him, that he is a sweet and harmless dog.

“I wouldn’t expect a person to see if he’s a nice dog. He’s so playful. I can see him, if he sees a kid in a yard, he’s playful. But I could not fault someone for not waiting to find out.”

Jacquline Molz is hoping for the best after Kareem got out of their yard two weeks ago.

Kareem was last seen at the corner of 76 and Y hwy in Reeds Spring. He’s mostly white with some brown spots.

Jacquline says he finds a way to get out of every collar she’s tried but usually he comes right back. They haven’t been able to get him fixed yet, so that’s likely why he keeps taking off.

There have been a couple of possible sightings but no luck so far. Jacquline says it’s her teenage son’s first dog and he’s just devastated. They’re offering a reward to get Kareem back.

“I put a $200 reward out for him and my brother said he would add $100 to it for his safe return, if he comes back safe.”

If you see Kareem or know anything, you can contact Jacquline at 417-239-6282 or you can message the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's lost and found facebook

