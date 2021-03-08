Advertisement

Man shot after disturbance in north Springfield

Springfield Police investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Commercial Street.
Springfield Police investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Commercial Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after being shot Sunday afternoon in north Springfield.

The victim was shot in the back in the 1000 block of E. Commercial Street. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Springfield officers responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Police say the man was shot as part of an ongoing disturbance with the suspect. Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The suspect took off in a vehicle, but there is no information on the suspect or vehicle at this time. No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

