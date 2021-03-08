Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announces he won’t run for re-election in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate, he said Monday in a surprise announcement.

Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. Before election to the Senate he served seven terms in the U.S. House. He also served two terms as Missouri’s secretary of state from 1985 to 1993.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” Blunt said in his announcement made via video. “In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time.

“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” he said.

Blunt is the No. 4 in Senate Republican leadership and is the fifth Senate Republican to decide against running for re-election in 2022. The others are Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

After a failed gubernatorial bid in 1992, Blunt was elected to the House in 1996 and re-elected six times, winning by wide majorities each time. He was House majority whip from 2003 to 2007.

After incumbent Republican Sen. Kit Bond announced his retirement in 2009, Blunt ran for the vacated seat and defeated Democrat Robin Carnahan by a 54% to 41% vote in 2010. He narrowly won reelection in 2016, defeating Democrat Jason Kander by less than 3 percentage points.

Transcript from his announcement.

“My mom and dad used to milk cows in this dairy barn. It’s a long way from here to the United States Capitol, but the things I learned here continue to shape how I work for our country and for our state.

“One of the main lessons was to always finish the work that could get done that day. You also understood that you had to use the tools and resources you had, not the ones that you wished you had.

“That practical sense of getting the job done, combined with great staff and good legislative partners from both sides, has advanced health research on cancer and Alzheimer’s -- and on diseases you may only know about if someone in your family has it.

“It’s made mental health more likely to be treated like all other health.

“It’s strengthened how we gather intelligence on our adversaries and focused on national defense as the number one priority of the federal government.

“That focus on getting the job done has also helped me understand what it takes to help create an environment of opportunity.

“I’ve worked for things that can produce a better prepared workforce. And where we live -- when you combine that with transportation systems that work, utility bills families can pay, and no more government regulations than we have to have -- good, family-supporting jobs follow.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time.

“After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year.

“I want to thank my family and thank the great team that came together to help me work for you.

“Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country.

“There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate.

“Another lesson I learned here: FINISH STRONG, and I intend to.

“Thanks for giving me the chance to work for you.”

