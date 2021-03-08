Missouri State Parks encourage visitors to keep social distancing, stay six feet apart

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - These spring-like temperatures are perfect for spending time outdoors. Although we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, state parks in Missouri have opened their gates.

”Just enjoying this fresh air. We’ve been cooped up in the house for too long and ready to get some fresh air,” said park visitor Bonnie Dollar.

Bonnie Dollar isn’t the only one taking advantage of the good weather and spending time at Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton. Ben Jefferies and Dylan Gordon say they too are eager to get outside.

”Basically we wanted to come out and enjoy the park, and we just wanted to get out of the house because of COVID,” said Dylan Gordon.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic, state park officials have taken steps to make sure you stay safe. State parks are open to the public and have signs posted reminding visitors to keep a six-foot distance from others on their trip.

Some people say they are going one step further to protect themselves and others against the spread of the virus.

”I brought a mask just in case there was a big group of people here,“ said Ben Jefferies.

”We’re keeping our distance and they have signs up that say six feet apart, so we’ve been trying to keep apart from everybody and just get some fresh air.” said Dollar

With better weather on the way for the region, park officials say we can expect to see more people hiking the trails and enjoying the views.

“We’ve been here 100 times and every time we come here it’s just different,” said Dollar.

The CDC still recommends keeping your distance from people who do not live with you and avoid large crowds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

