Advertisement

Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many religious groups, both in Missouri and nationwide, started expressing concerns for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine soon after it was approved for distribution.

“Were they produced in a ethical manner? It’s a concern for a lot of pro-life folks,” said Tyler McClay with Missouri Catholic Conference.

McClay said the vaccine was developed with a fetal cell line from an abortion in the 1970′s.

“Pfizer and Moderna were not developed or produced using any aborted fetal tissue or even stem cell from an aborted tissue cell line. They were tested using a cell line called HT2K 93 from an aborted cell line,” said McClay.

Last November, bishops in Missouri released a statement saying that a person of the Catholic faith can take the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in good conscience. McClay said, if given the choice, take the Pfizer and Moderna and vaccines.

”If you don’t have a choice and this is all you’re offered, go ahead and take it,”said McClay.

Sharon Weidelman, a Springfield woman who practices Catholicism, recently received the Pfizer vaccine.

“Pope Benedict along time ago said, ‘you have to weigh what’s the greatest of evil and what’s the lesser of evil,’” said Weidleman.

She said she hopes medical professionals will use other methods in the future.

“The hope and they prayer is that the vaccine in the future won’t be using fetal cell lines of aborted fetus,” said Weidleman.

The Missouri Catholic Conference has resources to help guide parishioners through the vaccination process.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
Barry County mass vaccination clinic could be canceled due to low registration, organizers seek more participants
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company
The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Medical examiner releases cause of death for Greene County, Mo. father, 2 sons

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes
COVID relief heading to the House
COVID relief heading to the House
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
TIMELINE: Missouri’s pandemic response one year since the state’s first reported COVID-19 case
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in his office at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on...
Gov. Hutchinson wants ‘off-ramp’ not ‘cliff’ to end Arkansas mask mandate