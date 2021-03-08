SeniorAge helps older Missourians register for COVID-19 vaccine via phone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SeniorAge is partnering with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to help seniors register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marisa Andrews, SeniorAge’s Operations and Compliances Manager, says the agency was inundated with phone calls of seniors asking how they could get their coronavirus vaccine.

”Our mission is helping, working together, finding options, bettering lives,” Andrews says. “We see this as bettering lives.”

This partnership with the state allowed the agency to help more than 600 seniors get registered.

“It really is a digital race for many,” Andrews says. “Seniors have kind of been left behind because of that Internet access or the barriers to communication, so we have been able to step in, ease their mind and walk them through the process because they are the most vulnerable population.”

Andrews says seniors can have trouble accessing the internet or a computer. One of those people is OJ Thompson, who doesn’t own a computer at home.

“It’s been difficult,” Thompson says. “You have to learn to kind of fend for yourself.”

As an 81-year-old with underlying health conditions, Thompson says getting the vaccine was crucial.

“My family and all of them, I don’t want to have to expose them to any of it,” Thompson says. “If this makes me healthier, then more power to me.”

Thompson says that’s where SeniorAge came in and helped him to register.

“Two weeks ago, SeniorAge took my name and my number and called in,” Thompson says. “I went Friday and had my first shot.”

Andrews says the agency can do more than just register seniors. She’s able to see the available vaccine appointments in the area and schedule them directly.

“We are here for you to ease your mind and to be sure if you want a vaccine, we will be your advocate for one,” Andrews says.

If you need help registering, you can call SeniorAge’s COVID-19 hotline at 417-408-8899.

