Springfield City Council presents resolution for officer killed in Kum & Go shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Next Tuesday will mark one year since Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh died in the line of duty at a Kum & Go mass shooting that left another officer injured and three others dead.

Officer Walsh’s wife, Sherri Walsh, says when her husband went to work that night, she never imagined it would be the last time she would see him alive. But he went in and never came home.

31-year-old Joaquin Roman crashed his car into the Kum & Go. He then entered the store killing three others and injuring one. He then killed Officer Christopher Walsh as he responded to the call and injured another officer, Josiah Overton. The gunman killed himself.

“And there doesn’t have to be a reason,” Chief Paul Williams says when asked what we’ve learned about the investigation. “It can be entirely random.”

The chief says random acts of violence are rare in Springfield. This is what still shakes Sherri.

“I wanted to find a reason,” she says. “Like was he on drugs? Was he laid off from work? Like I desperately wanted some reason of why this happened.”

It’s something we may never know.

The council will recognize Walsh Monday night for trying to save others around him. A resolution will be brought up for Walsh paying homage to his bravery.

“This is a way to not only recognize the sacrifice that officer Walsh and his family made but the sacrifice law enforcement and first responders make every day.”

The resolution will be presented to Sherri, who will attend the event with her mother-in-law, and her new friend, Chief Williams.

“We are in constant contact with officers Walsh’s wife, and mom, and his daughter,” Chief Williams says. “And everything that we do is wrapped around “is it going to be good for them.”

Sherri says he has been there for her since her husband has died. Offering advice and support. And while it took Officer Walsh’s death to bring them together, they both knew how special he was.

“That moment when I was getting to pin him and I was so proud,” Sherri remembers from pinning him after he completed police academy. “And I could see this change in who he was. Like he was the person he was meant to be.”

Williams says he remembers that moment too. And while it is Officer Walsh being honored Monday, Sherri says she can’t forget those other heroes that were there that day.

“My husband was shot,” she explains. “There were multiple other officers who rushed in and they stood in between my husband and the person who was shooting. So that others could drag Chris away and get him to a hospital.”

A sentiment she’ll never forget.

