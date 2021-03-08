VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: City of Springfield, MoDOT asking for help with trash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve driven down the highway or around town, you may have noticed a lot of trash littering the streets.

Littering has become a problem in on Springfield streets and highways. MoDOT and city officials said they are needing volunteers.When it comes to taking care of our roads, MoDOT has to set its priorities

“Right now we’re focused on our pot holes and we’ve had a significant number of them with the deep freeze,” said MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Darin Hamelink.

But thanks to COVID-19, finding the manpower to get everything done has been a challenge.

“COVID has impacted our manpower with our work release program with the inmates because we didn’t have the inmates all of last year or this year. Then it is also impacted, like I said, our volunteer program with the adopt a highway program. Most of our volunteers are retirees or high school aged students,” said Hamelink.

MoDOT tells me most volunteer groups haven’t been meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions or are waiting until they are vaccinated. Travelers should see a difference by the end of the month.

“We are going to make a focused effort with our maintenance forces in the southwest corner of Missouri the last week of March and the first week of April, where its going to be all hands on deck, get the trash picked because we’ve got mowing coming this spring and we certainly don’t want to mow all that trash and make it even worse,” said Hamelink.

Hamelink said the issue isn’t a lack of funding, it is simply needing help. The city of Springfield is also looking for volunteer support.

“There’s an idea floating around about doing a city-wide trash clean up and its something we’ve been thinking about at the city of Springfield for a while. I think that as were emerging out of winter into the spring light we are seeing just how trash is building up in our community,” said Cora Scott with the City of Springfield

M0DOT and the city of Springfield are looking for volunteers. You can find more information here

MODOT Adopt a Highway Program

City of Springfield Volunteer interest form

