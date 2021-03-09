Advertisement

Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws

A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and...
A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and hundreds of parts from the railroad.(Source: Amtrak)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey stole several dozen chain saws and hundreds of parts from the railroad and sold them online, according to a federal criminal complaint released Tuesday.

Jose Rodriguez sold the items for more than $50,000 between 2016 and July 2020, according to the complaint. The 48-year-old Brick resident has worked at Amtrak’s North Brunswick facility since 2007 in positions including senior engineer and repairman.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. A message was left with Amtrak and with an attorney for Rodriguez seeking comment.

The sales were primarily made through an online auction site, though some of the saws were sold directly to people, the complaint alleged. A buyer in Pennsylvania provided law enforcement agents with 11 boxes with Rodriguez’s return address that had been used to ship chain saws in exchange for more than $7,000.

In all, Rodriguez sold 77 chain saws, 103 chain saw replacement bars and 163 replacement chains to buyers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California and South Carolina, according to the complaint.

He faces one count of stealing government property and one count of stealing from an agency receiving federal funds. Both counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Grenita Lathan will begin her tenure with SPS on July 1, following the pending retirement of...
Springfield School District announces next superintendent; watch video statement
Missourians first elected Blunt to the Senate in 2010.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announces he won’t run for re-election in 2022

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.
Steak ‘n Shake to replace table service with kiosks
Florida lawmakers: winter games shouldn’t share stage with genocide
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
Four oaks, one sacred destiny: Recreating Notre Dame’s spire
A New Orleans man was killed when trying to sell his dirt bike on social media.
New Orleans man killed while trying to sell dirt bike