Authorities arrest man for 2 arson investigations in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a man wanted in a two arson investigations in Springfield, Mo.

Wyeth Whyte, 31, faces charges for setting the fires in late 2020.

The first fire happened on the morning of November 27. Firefighters battled a shuttle bus fire at Central Assembly of God Church. Investigators found no accidental sources of ignition.

The second fire happened at a house located at 217 East Calhoun on December 1. Firefighters found a heavily charred piece of cotton at the base of the home. Firefighters say they found no source of ignition at the fire.

Surveillance video at both fires tied Whyte to the crime.

On March 8, officers located Whyte driving a scooter seen leaving both fire scenes. Investigators say Whyte did not take responsibility for either fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.