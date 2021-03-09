Barry County health leaders hosts mass COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday after almost canceling

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Barry County was almost canceled Tuesday after very few people signed up to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

There were a lot of empty seats at the Monett Vaccination clinic, but the office of emergency management tells KY3 that’s what it anticipated. They only thawed out 200 doses of their vaccines, saving the rest of it for Wednesday. Barry County Director of Emergency Management David Compton said it was a delicate balance of thawing enough vaccine to serve those who signed up, and not thawing too many and wasting doses.

”Last Week we were able to vaccinate 1,100 people Thursday and Friday, which essentially vaccinated those people that we would have vaccinated today because we had extra vaccine last week,” said Compton.

Compton said a month ago, he would have never imagined having to cancel a vaccine clinic.

”We feel like we did a great job vaccinating all of those eligible people who want to be vaccinated,” Compton said.

Some people had signed up ahead of time, others heard there were appointments available immediately and made their way to Monett to snag a vaccine. Compton said the vaccine clinic even served Missourians traveling from St. Louis.

Elizabeth Mylott said she traveled from Branson West. With the help of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine navigator program, she was able to get an appointment within four days. She said the worker who helped her over the phone made it easier than she could have imagined.

”You know he didn’t say you scroll down 50 pages, you go to the left and up and right and this, he said I’ll take care of it for you,” Mylott said. “I was just amazed, I said thank you Lord that we got in so quickly.”

The national guard helped facilitate the event. Lieutenant Colonel Michael Donaldson said it’s normal to have open spots throughout the day.

”There’s usually always some left over and those local public health officials do a great job of getting people in the last minute,” the lieutenant colonel said.

He said every vaccine clinic has been different, and his team has had to be flexible throughout the vaccine mission.

Wednesday’s vaccine clinic is expected to be a lot busier. The clinic has 800 doses of the vaccine to give out. Compton said right now, spots for that event are filled.

If you received one of the extra vaccines Tuesday, Compton said you will need to go on the state’s navigator website to sign up for your second dose. Those who are vaccinated Wednesday will already be registered for their second dose.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.