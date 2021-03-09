Advertisement

Brush truck destroyed in a fire near Lebanon, Mo.

Courtesy: Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District says a fire on Ranch Drive east of town destroyed a brush truck on Monday.

The fire chief says two firefighters were treated for minor injuries after the fire went through a patch of cedar trees.

The chief advises you not to burn and to be careful with anything that generates sparks.

14 departments, some from as far away as Rolla, helped cover other parts of Laclede County while the fire district battled the fire on Ranch Drive and other fires.

There is a fire danger on Tuesday with wind gusts topping out at 40 mph.

Relief from the dry conditions is expected by Thursday when rain and thunderstorms develop. 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall between Thursday and Sunday.

