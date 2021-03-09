Christian County roads still severely damaged from winter weather

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A handful of roads in Christian County are still severely torn up from the extreme winter weather felt across the Ozarks just a few weeks ago.

Road crews have touched up roads in Christian county, with some of the fixes only being temporary. But several back roads and farm roads have long stretches of potholes.

Debris, pebbles and cracks are even more prevalent now than they have really ever been.

”Well it literally started right after that weather,” driver Ronnie Stoneman said. “We had the snow and it was real cold. The snow melted and the roads became that way.”

Cracks expanded and chunks of asphalt fell apart after roads froze and thawed. Roads like Union Chapel and Sanders Valley Road even seem to be getting a bit worse.

”With the constant traffic, you know, it keeps making holes deeper and deeper,” Christian County homeowner Brad Martin said.

While crews have laid down new gravel, and graded a few spots, some drivers say the problem is creating another hazard.

”You’re topping those hills sometimes, you know you got cars coming at you and sometimes they swerve over,” Stoneman said. “I just feel like it’s getting more dangerous.”

Some spots are patched up, but many are just filled with loose gravel, which stir up dust.

”I mean they probably should at least patch it,” Stoneman said. “They need to do something. I wouldn’t think what they’ve done is a fix.”

With such long stretches torn apart, some drivers think extensive repairs could help.

”I’m not that much of a road expert, but it definitely wouldn’t hurt to re-do the whole road,” Stoneman said. “I mean it seems like it’s, you know, sixty-percent of the road has done that.”

But a job like that could be quite a costly undertaking.

”It would probably be best to re-do the whole road, but financially, I don’t know,” Martin laughed.

Some are not sure if taxpayers would agree to a project that could lean upwards of several million dollars. Regardless, they want to see a fix, confident that it’s coming.

”Christian County, they do a wonderful job on the roadways,” Stoneman said. “There’s no doubt in my mind they’ll make it right.”

KY3 has made multiple attempts for the last few days to get in contact with the Christian County Highway Department to find out what their plans are. We still have not heard back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.