Firefighters rescue teenager locked in safe at Rolla, Mo. sporting goods store
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters do so much more than just fight fires.
Firefighters responded to a call at a sporting goods store about a teenager locked inside a safe Monday night. They used heavy rescue tools to remove him without harm.
Firefighters say at one point the youth, while hot, never experienced any breathing issues.
