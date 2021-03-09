Firefighters rescue teenager locked in safe at Rolla, Mo. sporting goods store

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters do so much more than just fight fires.

Firefighters responded to a call at a sporting goods store about a teenager locked inside a safe Monday night. They used heavy rescue tools to remove him without harm.

Firefighters say at one point the youth, while hot, never experienced any breathing issues.

