Focus on diversity and equity drew new superintendent to SPS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public School District has announced its next leader. Dr. Grenita Lathan will be taking over.

“It’s the right district at the right time for me,” Dr. Lathan said.

She comes with 30 years in education. More than three of those as the interim superintendent in Houston, Texas. Now, Dr. Grenita Lathan will add another title as the new leader of Springfield Public Schools.

“There’s some areas that we could focus on as it relates to the achievement gap, definitely,” Lathan said.

Lathan said she was contacted by a recruiter about the job and started researching SPS. She said she watched school board meetings and read public review documents like the district’s strategic plan.

She said she’s not looking to make her own changes immediately, but she is excited about being a part of the progress already happening in the district.

“I believe that the focus on equity and diversity is going to be major and make a difference in the Springfield community,” Lathan said.

Melanie Donnell’s daughter is in fifth grade. Donnell also teaches kindergarten through SPS. She said representation has been missing in the district for decades.

“You want to make sure that there’s somebody in a leadership role that understands you,” Donnell said.

Dr. Lathan will be the first woman and first African American to hold the power position for Springfield Public Schools. Donnell said that shows students and adults it can be done.

“You know it’s really important to see a woman in that leadership role as something to strive for, a goal,” Donnell said.

Dr. Lathan is coming to the largest school district in Missouri from the largest school district in Texas. The Houston Independent School District includes 196,000 students, compared to Springfield’s nearly 24,000.

During her time in Houston, school board President Dr. Patricia Allen said Lathan walked the district through Hurricane Harvey, the coronavirus pandemic and recent winter storms.

“It’s a blessing for her to get what she wants but we’re left with a hole that we’re going to have to fill and she’s leaving some big shoes here,” Allen said.

Allen said Lathan’s glow was evident during her time in Houston. Dr. Lathan said she’s excited to grow in Springfield.

“I am a relationship builder and I believe in investing in people... especially the staff members so that they can ensure our students will graduate and be successful,” Lathan said.

SPS will hold virtual meetings to introduce Dr. Lathan. Then she’ll visit Springfield to meet school leaders in person this spring. Current superintendent John Jungmann will retire this summer.

