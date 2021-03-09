Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of former Sheriff John Pierpont

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the death Tuesday of former Sheriff John Pierpont.

He served as sheriff from 1980 until his retirement in 2000.

Pierpont grew up in a law enforcement household. His father was the Greene County Sheriff in the 1930′s. The younger Pierpont began his law enforcement career as the U.S. Marshall for western Missouri. While sheriff, he served as president of both the Missouri Sheriff’s Association and the National Sheriff’s Association.

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of former Greene County Sheriff John T. Pierpont. John T.... Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

