Jordan Valley Community Clinic hosts several mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Springfield, Lebanon, Hollister
Jordan Valley Community Health Center will host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics this week in three communities: Hollister, Lebanon and Springfield. I
Individuals must qualify for Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2 to receive a vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccine and testing event information can be found at www.jordanvalley.org/covid.
Hollister Vaccine Event
• Tuesday, March 9
• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 33 Gage Dr.
• Johnson & Johnson Dose
• 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/3kK4LMY
Springfield Vaccine Event
• Tuesday & Wednesday March 9-10
• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 1720 W. Grand St.
• Moderna Dose
• 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/385BozC
Lebanon Vaccine Event
• Wednesday March 10
• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 860 Lynn Street
• Pfizer Dose
• 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/2PEcDEz
Who is included in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2? Visit https://bit.ly/2MqRCvk to learn more.
How to prepare for the event:
• Registration is REQUIRED for this event and attendees will be screened and approved according to the phases listed above.
• Bring your photo ID
• Wear a short sleeved shirt.
