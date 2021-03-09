Jordan Valley Community Clinic hosts several mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Springfield, Lebanon, Hollister

Jordan Valley Community Health Center will host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics this week in three communities: Hollister, Lebanon and Springfield. I

Individuals must qualify for Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2 to receive a vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccine and testing event information can be found at www.jordanvalley.org/covid.

Hollister Vaccine Event

• Tuesday, March 9

• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 33 Gage Dr.

• Johnson & Johnson Dose

• 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/3kK4LMY

Springfield Vaccine Event

• Tuesday & Wednesday March 9-10

• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 1720 W. Grand St.

• Moderna Dose

• 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/385BozC

Lebanon Vaccine Event

• Wednesday March 10

• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 860 Lynn Street

• Pfizer Dose

• 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/2PEcDEz

Who is included in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2? Visit https://bit.ly/2MqRCvk to learn more.

How to prepare for the event:

• Registration is REQUIRED for this event and attendees will be screened and approved according to the phases listed above.

• Bring your photo ID

• Wear a short sleeved shirt.

