Advertisement

Jordan Valley Community Clinic hosts several mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Springfield, Lebanon, Hollister

Vaccination needles
Vaccination needles(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jordan Valley Community Health Center will host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics this week in three communities: Hollister, Lebanon and Springfield. I

Individuals must qualify for Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2 to receive a vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccine and testing event information can be found at www.jordanvalley.org/covid.

Hollister Vaccine Event

• Tuesday, March 9

• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 33 Gage Dr.

• Johnson & Johnson Dose

• 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/3kK4LMY

Springfield Vaccine Event

• Tuesday & Wednesday March 9-10

• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 1720 W. Grand St.

• Moderna Dose

• 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/385BozC

Lebanon Vaccine Event

• Wednesday March 10

• Jordan Valley Community Health Center: 860 Lynn Street

• Pfizer Dose

• 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Registration Required: http://bit.ly/2PEcDEz

Who is included in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2? Visit https://bit.ly/2MqRCvk to learn more.

How to prepare for the event:

• Registration is REQUIRED for this event and attendees will be screened and approved according to the phases listed above.

• Bring your photo ID

• Wear a short sleeved shirt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Grenita Lathan will begin her tenure with SPS on July 1, following the pending retirement of...
Springfield School District announces next superintendent; watch video statement
Missourians first elected Blunt to the Senate in 2010.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announces he won’t run for re-election in 2022

Latest News

Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break to avoid another surge, CDC says
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
AP-NORC poll: Many in US still face COVID-19 financial loss