Advertisement

Man shot in his car in Springfield Tuesday morning

Police called to a shooting in the 1700 Blk. of North Sherman Avenue in Springfield
Police called to a shooting in the 1700 Blk. of North Sherman Avenue in Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of North Sherman between Commercial Street and Pacific Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when he was shot in the leg, police say he is expected to be okay.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. They are asking any neighbors with video doorbells to turn over any video of the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Grenita Lathan will begin her tenure with SPS on July 1, following the pending retirement of...
Springfield School District announces next superintendent; watch video statement
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Missourians first elected Blunt to the Senate in 2010.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announces he won’t run for re-election in 2022

Latest News

JVIC
Springfield Mayor reflects on impact of Missouri Senator Roy Blunt
A handful of Christian County roads are still torn up from the winter weather.
Christian County roads still severely damaged from winter weather
Dr. Grenita Lathan
Focus on diversity and equity drew new superintendent to SPS
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast later this week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy Stormy Week Ahead