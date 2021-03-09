Man shot in his car in Springfield Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of North Sherman between Commercial Street and Pacific Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when he was shot in the leg, police say he is expected to be okay.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. They are asking any neighbors with video doorbells to turn over any video of the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

