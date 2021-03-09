Missouri Job Center will host first drive through job fair of the year in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic has made many things difficult including job searching.

The Missouri Job Center is hoping to jump start that process for people in the community.

”We have 15 employers lined up for the job fair tomorrow,” Katherine Trombetta with the job center said.

Trombetta says there will be many different jobs available.

”We have everything from hospitality and entertainment, healthcare, janitorial, just a wide variety of employers,” Trombetta said.

For the safety of employers and job seekers the job fair will be held outside.

”Which gave us the opportunity to kind of be innovative in a way we had never done before and it’s really been successful,” Trombetta said.

Employers will be under pop-up tents in a row so people can just drive up to them.

”You’ll have an opportunity to visit with each employer as you pass by their tent in your car,” Trombetta said.

The Missouri Job Center said it’s important to have multiple copies of your resume and to look your best when meeting future employers.

“Just like any job interview or hiring event that you would go to be aware of your appearance,” Trombetta said.

CoxHealth Hospitals is one of the 15 participating employers at Wednesday’s job fair.

”We’re really excited about being at this job fair I got to go to the last drive through job fair.”Marolyn Rodriguez the Recruitment Specialist for Cox Health Hospitals said.

Rodriguez said it’s important to come through the line prepared.

”Have a resume, have questions, know what you’re looking for as far as employment,” Rodriguez said.

She said the hospital currently has more than 1,000 openings.

“Everything from food services and environmental services which is our housekeeping to nurses and nurse practitioners,” Rodriguez said.

Beginning in April the hospital will be paying a minimum of $12 an hour for positions.

”In a time when many hospitals throughout the country are pulling back our system is investing in our employees,” Rodriguez said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.