Advertisement

Missouri Job Center will host first drive through job fair of the year in Branson, Mo.

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic has made many things difficult including job searching.

The Missouri Job Center is hoping to jump start that process for people in the community.

”We have 15 employers lined up for the job fair tomorrow,” Katherine Trombetta with the job center said.

Trombetta says there will be many different jobs available.

”We have everything from hospitality and entertainment, healthcare, janitorial, just a wide variety of employers,” Trombetta said.

For the safety of employers and job seekers the job fair will be held outside.

”Which gave us the opportunity to kind of be innovative in a way we had never done before and it’s really been successful,” Trombetta said.

Employers will be under pop-up tents in a row so people can just drive up to them.

”You’ll have an opportunity to visit with each employer as you pass by their tent in your car,” Trombetta said.

The Missouri Job Center said it’s important to have multiple copies of your resume and to look your best when meeting future employers.

“Just like any job interview or hiring event that you would go to be aware of your appearance,” Trombetta said.

CoxHealth Hospitals is one of the 15 participating employers at Wednesday’s job fair.

”We’re really excited about being at this job fair I got to go to the last drive through job fair.”Marolyn Rodriguez the Recruitment Specialist for Cox Health Hospitals said.

Rodriguez said it’s important to come through the line prepared.

”Have a resume, have questions, know what you’re looking for as far as employment,” Rodriguez said.

She said the hospital currently has more than 1,000 openings.

“Everything from food services and environmental services which is our housekeeping to nurses and nurse practitioners,” Rodriguez said.

Beginning in April the hospital will be paying a minimum of $12 an hour for positions.

”In a time when many hospitals throughout the country are pulling back our system is investing in our employees,” Rodriguez said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
Religious groups in Missouri express concerns over J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Grenita Lathan will begin her tenure with SPS on July 1, following the pending retirement of...
Springfield School District announces next superintendent; watch video statement
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Missourians first elected Blunt to the Senate in 2010.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announces he won’t run for re-election in 2022

Latest News

Courtesy: Acting Director of Health Katie Towns
Springfield city leaders consider next steps in COVID-19 Road to Recovery plan
Within 48 hours a man was arrested for crimes involving a child by the West Plains Police...
West Plains, Mo. man arrested in cyber crime investigation
Barry County considers canceling Tuesday vaccine clinic due to low number of sign-ups
Barry County health leaders hosts mass COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday after almost canceling
Fire destroys firefighting equipment in Laclede County, Mo.
Springfield city leaders consider next steps in COVID-19 Road to Recovery plan