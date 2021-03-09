Missouri lawmakers consider bill to relax immunization rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would relax the rules for immunizations.

A House committee debated a proposal Tuesday that would require only students in public schools to have immunizations. and allow students to attend school without vaccinations if they have evidence of acquired immunity from a disease. The bill also would make it easier for Missourians to exempt themselves and their families from immunizations.

Republican Rep. Suzie Pollock, of Lebanon, is sponsoring the bill. She said she believes schools and health departments need to be reined in from implementing such requirements.

Medical organizations oppose the bill, saying it would hamper efforts to slow the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

