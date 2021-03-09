Police say teenager died after falling off car hood in parking garage in downtown Springfield
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash on top of a downtown parking garage.
Police say Colton Cline, 18, of Nixa died from injuries in the crash .
Officers responded March 3 after 8 p.m. to the parking garage at 230 North Campbell. Investigators say Cline was riding on the hood of a 2004 Ford Taurus. He fell from the hood onto the concrete, suffering life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the accident. This is the third fatality involving a crash in Springfield in 2021.
