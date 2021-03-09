Springfield Mayor reflects on impact of Missouri Senator Roy Blunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt will not seek re-election next year.

Blunt waited until he arrived back in the Ozarks Monday to explain his decision.

He’s not calling this his retirement, just a chance to do more work in a different way.

The decades of public service will likely be felt here in Springfield for generations.

“I think it’s a good decision for the congress. I think it’s a good decision for me. I think it’s a good decision for what happens for future representation for our state,” said Blunt.

His career he started in Greene County in 1973.

“I’ve been around this state and been in more places in this state than almost anybody else who’s served in public office,” he said.

Blunt began his public service career when he was appointed Greene County Clerk, more than 40 years ago.

“I obviously, particularly understand Greene County and Strafford and southwest Missouri. I’ve done my best to serve well,” he said.

His aspirations brought him to Jefferson City, serving in the U-S House of Representatives.

Then to Washington D-C as a senator, where he rose to one of the highest ranking Republicans.

Along the way he was still helping communities throughout the Ozarks grow, including Springfield.

“If you look at what he’s done for our community, goodness, there’s so many reminders of congressman Blunt, of senator Blunt,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.

He says he’s known Blunt personally and professionally for more than 50 years.

“He, to me, is the model of public service. He has always been that model for me,” said McClure.

From the Jordan Valley Innovation Center, to Jordan Valley Park, McClure says Blunt’s influence has helped transform Springfield over time.

“His lasting legacy is going to be, in my opinion, as a true, public servant. He has a strong national presence. People look to him to speak for our state in a very strong manner. That will be a loss that will not easily be replaced,” said McClure.

“I’m optimistic about our country. I think we are at a moment now that if we make the right decisions really good things can happen for us. I intend to be a part of that the next two years. I hope to be where I can continue to give advice after that,” said Blunt.

Senator Roy Blunt says he’s most proud of the work he did for health and mental care.

Also Missouri’s infrastructure and economic development.

As the first person in his family to go to college, he also focused on education.

