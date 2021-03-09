Springfield Public Schools returning to 5-day schedule after Spring Break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders announced Tuesday, in a letter to parents, students will return to a five-day school week after Spring Break.

The new schedule begins March 22.

School leaders say they consulted with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to make the decision. The district will keep COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

READ LETTER TO PARENTS:

Springfield Public Schools, in consultation with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, has determined it is appropriate to resume the regular schedule of learning five days a week in the classroom when students return from Spring Break.

Students in grades preK-12 who are enrolled in the In-Person Learning Option will begin attending school five days a week Monday, March 22. Students who are enrolled in the Fully Virtual Option will continue to participate in online learning through the end of the school year.

The district will maintain critical health and safety protocols which have proven successful in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the school setting. These include requiring face coverings, frequent hand washing and thorough cleaning of district facilities. Free COVID-19 testing will also continue to be offered to symptomatic students and staff.

CDC Guidance for Spring Break

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises against travel, even if you have been fully vaccinated. This is an especially important reminder as Spring Break approaches. SPS students will be out of school March 12-19.

Traveling or gathering in groups could still pose a risk of exposure to COVID-19 and COVID-19 variants in other parts of the country.

If you must travel or are thinking of attending a gathering, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers an online risk assessment that may help you consider your level of risk. Complete the assessment here to make a more informed decision about how you can reduce your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that people who choose to travel get tested for COVID-19 both before and after travel. Free testing is available through the Health Department by calling (417) 874-1211.

