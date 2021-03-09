Sterling Skye Mahomes receives letter of intent to Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KY3) - The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Sterling Skye, is already getting attention of a major university.

In a post to her Instagram story, Mahomes’ fiance’ Brittany Matthews showed off a “letter of intent” from Texas Tech University. Mahomes and Matthews are alumni of Texas Tech. The letter came from the department of intercollegiate athletics from Texas Tech, and recommends that Sterling receive a soccer scholarship. The university often sends these type of congratulatory letters to children of alumni or staff.

The couple welcomed their new baby into the world on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Sterling Skye receives letter of intent from Texas Tech University (BrittanyLynne Instagram)

