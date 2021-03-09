Advertisement

The Place: Spencer’s Adventures - Grand Gulf State Park

By Spencer Ernst
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - Located just outside Thayer, Missouri - this state park became a national landmark in 1971. It is a part of a Missouri cave system whose roof collapsed by the power of water. The result of this fall — a vertical-walled canyon. The limestone and dolomite bedrock in this part of Missouri is very soluble, and when acidic groundwater seeps into the fractures of this rock, it enlarges the cracks into caves.

