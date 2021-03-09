The Place: Spencer’s Adventures - Grand Gulf State Park

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - Located just outside Thayer, Missouri - this state park became a national landmark in 1971. It is a part of a Missouri cave system whose roof collapsed by the power of water. The result of this fall — a vertical-walled canyon. The limestone and dolomite bedrock in this part of Missouri is very soluble, and when acidic groundwater seeps into the fractures of this rock, it enlarges the cracks into caves.

