West Plains, Mo. man arrested in cyber crime investigation

Within 48 hours a man was arrested for crimes involving a child by the West Plains Police department. He is currently in jail without bond.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A cyber crime investigation in Wright County has led to an arrest of a man arrested for child crimes in Howell County.

It started with a bust in Wright County by the Southwest Cyber Crime Task Force. During an interview with the man suspected of crimes there, the suspect revealed there was actual physical abuse happening to a child in Howell County, so the police acted quickly.

Within 48 hours a man was arrested for crimes involving a child by the West Plains Police Department. He is currently in jail without bond. The police department says when it comes to crimes involving children, they take them all very seriously.

The suspect is 45-year-old Kenneth Worthy of West Plains and was taken into custody and transported to the Howell County Jail. He has been charged with statutory sodomy, first-degree child molestation, first- degree endangering the welfare of a child, and incest.

John Murrell with the West Plains Police Department says we see this a lot. When one person is found doing some sort of cyber crime, others are also found quickly. It’s like a web.

“It spreads out,” he explains. “It could be a deal where it could be isolated but again when you start talking about Cyber Crimes you’re looking at an area that is expansive.”

The child victim involved in this crime is now safe.

