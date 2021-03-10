Advertisement

Barry Electric Cooperative pushes for broadband internet expansion for rural areas

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s digital age, residents in Barry County say internet accessibility is essential.

Angela Seymour, the director of Crowder College in Cassville, says the shift to virtual learning impacted many students.

”Only 20% of our students had the capability to do their homework at home and print,” Seymour said.

And the internet many students do use comes from their phones.

”But it’s on a data plan and they can’t download a video or they can’t print or have you ever tried to type an entire essay in your phone,” Seymour said.

Others say they wish they had GoBec Broadband internet, but the infrastructure to receive it is missing.

”We live below a bluff in a holler, I cannot get my cellphone to work at the house, I have to use a landline,” Aurora resident Lyddia Kelm said.

Kelm said on top of bad service, she pays $160 a month, which is almost triple what Barry Electric would charge her if it was within reach of her home.

“For 50 gigabytes and if I use 50 gigabytes, then I have to buy more internet or I’m throttled down so bad that nothing works,” Kelm said.

Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon facilitated the discussion and said it’s important to get the broadband federal rules fixed.

”So that providers have a level bidding field that they’re bidding on and actually delivering that product to the consumer,” Dixon said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

