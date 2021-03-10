Advertisement

Buy your own island in the Bahamas

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can own your very own slice of Caribbean paradise.

Little Ragged Island in the Bahamas, also known as St. Andrew’s, is for sale.

The 730-acre-island boasts freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities.

And as a bonus, there are flamingos.

If you like your privacy, your nearest neighbor is a 10-minute boat ride away.

The island is on sale through Concierge Auctions, a U.S. real estate company that sells properties to the highest bidder.

To join the auction, you’ll need a $100,000 deposit.

The island is listed for $19.5 million, but there’s no minimum bid.

The auction opens on March 26 and closes on March 31.

Brokers have reported a huge spike in demand for private islands since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say teenager died after falling off car hood in parking garage in downtown Springfield
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Missouri attorney general files numerous charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County
Missouri pastor on leave after sermon on wives
Courtesy: Rolla Fire Department
Firefighters rescue teenager locked in safe at Rolla, Mo. sporting goods store
Winds will gust over 40 mph!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory today, storms tonight

Latest News

Gas prices rising across the US
ON YOUR SIDE: Rising gas prices are burning a hole in wallets
Rep. Brian Seitz/Missouri Legislature
Branson, Mo. area lawmaker faces complaint for saying ‘China virus’
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Ruling could put 3rd-degree murder charge in play for Chauvin
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
Higher gas prices impacting businesses in the Ozarks